Owaisi's call to Muslim youth to shun Nehru-Gandhi, Yadav families draws opposition fire

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's call on Muslim youth to lead from the front and stop following political families has drawn criticism from opposition leaders, who accused him of promoting a polarising view of India rather than a pluralistic one.

Addressing an election-related event in Rampur on Sunday, Owaisi said Muslim youth should emerge as political leaders instead of following the Nehru-Gandhi families or Yadav leaders. "We will no longer make any Nehru, Gandhi, or any Yadav our leader. Young men and women standing in our ranks will become leaders," he said.

Reacting to the remarks, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abbas Haider said Owaisi was free to contest elections anywhere in the country, but voters in Uttar Pradesh were politically aware and capable of deciding what was best for the state.

Recalling AIMIM's performance in the 2022 Assembly polls, Haider told PTI that "such statements are not new" and accused Owaisi of pursuing "a divisive political agenda."

"The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking towards leadership that brings society together, rather than forces that divide people along communal or other lines," he said.

Haider said the SP, under its national president Akhilesh Yadav, had been raising issues concerning PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak), social justice, employment, equality and constitutional rights.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput told PTI Videos that his party could not engage politically with those who did not respect the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi.

He also accused Owaisi of criticising Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and said such leaders could not be considered patriotic.

Rajput alleged that Owaisi used threatening language in his political speeches while repeatedly seeking an electoral understanding with the INDIA bloc.