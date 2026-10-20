UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary meets Raja Bhaiya in Lucknow ahead of 2027 polls

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary met Jansatta Dal Loktantrik chief Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya at his Lucknow residence on October 18 as part of an outreach exercise, a source said on Tuesday.

The meeting was described as a courtesy call and a “sadbhavana meeting”, with no discussions on seat-sharing for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the source said.

Chaudhary visited Singh's residence on his own initiative as part of his responsibilities as the newly appointed state BJP president, the source said, adding that the meeting was cordial and both leaders exchanged courtesies respectfully.

"It was a very good meeting. It was held in a very respectful atmosphere, and the response was equally warm," the source told PTI.

Singh, a seven-term MLA, has represented the Kunda Assembly constituency in Pratapgarh district since 1993, initially as an Independent and later as the head of his own political outfit. His political career has been marked by an independent stance and shifting alignments with the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The Jansatta Dal Loktantrik currently has two MLAs, both from Pratapgarh district. Besides Singh from Kunda, Vinod Saroj, a four-term legislator, represents the Babaganj Assembly constituency.

Though limited, Singh has maintained an independent political identity while extending support to different parties at various points.

His party's legislative strength -- equal to the Congress' two seats -- and influence in the Kunda-Babaganj belt make him a notable regional political figure ahead of the next Assembly elections.

(With Inputs from PTI)