SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of putting up 'fake' posters to create rift in INDIA bloc

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP of putting up “fake” posters to sow discord within the opposition INDIA bloc. He also demanded action against municipal officials for allegedly allowing the posters to be displayed without payment of the required fees.

Claiming that the BJP is worried about the opposition alliance, Yadav said in an X post that the posters have been put up without official permission or payment of the requisite charges.

The remarks followed after posters and hoardings with the slogan “200 seat haq hai hamara, UP ko hai Rahul Gandhi par bharosa” appeared in Lucknow and other districts, carrying images of Rahul Gandhi and local leaders, with Akhilesh accusing the BJP of putting them up to create a rift in the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance ahead of next year’s Uttar Pradesh elections.

The posters highlight the Congress’ “push” for roughly 200 seats as part of its seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party (SP), though not many within the SP are convinced of the former’s political heft to demand so many seats, sources said.

Demanding action against the officials concerned, Yadav said the municipal authorities should be suspended for failing to act against those putting up the posters without paying the required fees.

He alleged that the “unauthorised” display of the posters is causing revenue losses to the local bodies, claiming that non-payment of fees could be aimed at concealing the identities of those behind the campaign.