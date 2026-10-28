BJP wins four of 11 UP MLC seats as counting continues, SP claims Agra victory

The BJP has won four of the 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats, retaining the Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers’ seat and sweeping both the Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies in Meerut, as counting continued in other constituencies on Wednesday, officials said.

In Bareilly-Moradabad, BJP candidate Hari Singh Dhillon defeated Samajwadi Party (SP) nominee Danish Akhtar by 17,676 votes. Dhillon secured 21,672 votes against Akhtar’s 3,996, retaining the seat for the BJP.

Returning Officer and Commissioner of the Bareilly division, Shambhu Kumar, handed over the certificate of election to Dhillon late Tuesday night.

Kumar said that at the end of all five rounds of counting, Dhillon had received a total of 21,672 votes and Akhtar had secured 3,996 votes.

The BJP won both the Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies in Meerut. According to an official, BJP candidates Dinesh Kumar Goyal (Meerut Graduates' constituency) and Shri Chand Sharma (Meerut Teachers' constituency) were declared winners. Certificates of election have been handed over to them.

The BJP also won the Lucknow Teachers' constituency, where its candidate Umesh Dwivedi defeated SP's Sushil Kumar by 6,992 votes. Dwivedi secured 13,179 votes against Kumar's 8,371, according to the declared results.