'Dawn will be ours': Akhilesh urges SP workers to stay firm as Varanasi Graduates' seat counting enters day 3

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged party workers to stay put at the counting centre until they get the election certificate for the Varanasi Graduates' constituency of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, as the counting of votes for the seat entered its third day.

Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ashutosh Singh is leading with approximately 17,000 votes over his nearest rival and BJP candidate Kedarnath Singh in the Varanasi Graduates' constituency. The counting of votes for the MLC polls started on Tuesday.

According to the results announced on Wednesday, the SP has won the Varanasi Teachers' constituency seat.

"Stay firm, and do not leave until you have the certificate of victory in hand," Yadav said in a message to SP workers posted on X as the counting for the Varanasi Graduates' seat progressed.

He further appealed to the party workers to support their colleagues at the counting centre by arranging food, water, umbrellas and towels, and to keep their spirits high by singing songs of courage.

Adding a word of caution, Yadav said, "Remember the warning often seen on the roads: 'A moment's distraction leads to an accident!'"

Results for nine of the 11 Teachers' and Graduates' seats of the legislative council have been declared so far, with the BJP winning six and the SP three.

SP workers have claimed victory in the Lucknow Graduates' constituency. The Election Commission is yet to declare the result.

Voting for the 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats was held on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)