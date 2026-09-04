Ram temple CEO Jeetendra Mishra seeks devotees’ support, says strategy to show results soon

Newly appointed Ram temple CEO retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra on Friday sought the support and blessings of devotees, saying the strategy being worked out by the temple trust would soon begin to show results on the ground.

"Our appeal is that your faith and blessings remain with us. The blessings of Ram devotees are very important to us. With your blessings and trust, we will move forward. Give me some time," Mishra told reporters after the first meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust following its recent management overhaul.

Mishra, appointed the trust’s first CEO on Wednesday, said he was still familiarising himself with the temple’s functioning and had started putting his plans into action after meeting trust members and visiting the Ram temple.

"The results will start becoming visible in a few days," he said.

The meeting, held at Vaidehi Bhavan in Ayodhya, focused on coordination with various stakeholders and measures to take the trust’s work forward. Trust general secretary Govind Dev Giri was present, while several members joined through video conferencing.

"Whatever important decisions are taken will also be brought before the media," Mishra said.

He said the trust would prepare its future strategy under its guidance, with discussions covering arrangements, transparency, facilities and security for devotees. Preparations for upcoming festivals were also discussed.

Expressing gratitude to Lord Ram for giving him the responsibility, Mishra said, "Lord Shri Ram has showered his blessings on me after giving me such a big responsibility. What more can one ask for?"

The meeting came two days after the trust announced a major overhaul of its management. Mishra was appointed its first CEO, while Giri was named the new general secretary. Mahesh Bhagchandka of Delhi was appointed treasurer, and Madan Mohan Pandey of Ayodhya, Dr Nirmala Yadav of Shikohabad and Bhagchandka were inducted as new trustees. Yadav became the first woman member of the trust.

Mishra, who previously headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, was selected from a shortlist of three candidates after the selection committee examined 5,585 applications.

The management changes came amid allegations of theft of donations from the Ram temple. The allegations led to the resignation of key functionaries, including former general secretary Champat Rai and trust member Anil Mishra, while special invitee Gopal Rao was relieved of his duties.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the alleged donation theft and are currently in jail.

(With inputs from PTI)