Ram Temple Trust’s new general secretary calls Champat Rai innocent with unquestionable integrity

LUCKNOW: The newly appointed General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas (temple trust), Swami Govind Dev Giri, on Friday said his predecessor, Champat Rai, was “completely innocent” and that his integrity had always been “impeccable and unquestionable”.

Champat Rai, who had been holding the position of general secretary of the temple trust since its formation on February 5, 2020, resigned from his post on moral grounds following the alleged embezzlement of donation funds of the Ram Temple. The controversy surfaced in early June this year.

Sharing his plan after taking over as general secretary, Giri said his priority would be to turn the Ram Temple into a prime centre that worked in the service of the nation.

He said he was able to give limited time to the overall working of the temple all this while because of his busy schedule. “I remain extremely busy with my religious engagements and programmes. My events are pre-decided for a year,” said Giri, who served the Ram Temple Trust as treasurer before being elevated as general secretary by the temple trust to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Champat Rai.

Giri said he, along with new CEO Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra, would bring systems and processes in place and take the temple forward on the path of progress.

While talking to media persons, Swami Govind Dev Giri expressed confidence that there would be no clash between the trustees and the newly appointed CEO.

“They all will work for the same goal, which is to meet the expectations of the devotees,” he said.

The new general secretary of the trust said that though the money allegedly embezzled by the cash-counting staff members was nominal, the issue was blown out of proportion by some people who had vested interests. “It is clear that some people are conspiring to tarnish the image of Ayodhya,” Giri claimed.