'Merely adopting blue colour does not make anyone Ambedkarite': Mayawati on SP's student wing 'blue' uniform

LUCKNOW: With the UP Assembly election inching closer, the colour blue is buzzing as the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are engaging in verbal spats over it.

It may be recalled that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had launched the blue uniform for the Samajwadi Party’s student wing (SP Chhatra Sabha) recently.

Moreover, three days before the launch of the uniform, Akhilesh Yadav had arrived wearing a blue scarf around his neck during a press conference.

The move laid the path to a common belief that SP was seeking to woo Dalit voters through it. Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati hit out at Akhilesh Yadav.

Without naming him, she said on Friday that adopting the BSP’s blue colour, wearing a blue scarf around the neck, dressing in blue clothes or putting blue fabric on a stage would not change a party’s casteist mindset.

Taking to social media platform X, Mayawati wrote: "If you genuinely care about the poor, Dalits, tribals, backward classes and other neglected sections, then all opposition parties, including the SP and Congress, must first cleanse their hearts and minds. Merely adopting the colour blue does not make anyone an Ambedkarite."