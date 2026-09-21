BJP’s Booth Mission in UP: After 2024 setback, what is changing on the ground before 2027?

LUCKNOW: The battle for Uttar Pradesh’s 2027 Assembly election is already moving beyond rallies and headline speeches. For the BJP and the Samajwadi Party, the immediate contest is unfolding at the booth level, where both parties are trying to rebuild networks, identify voter shifts and strengthen their grassroots machinery.

The BJP’s renewed focus follows a sharp reversal in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The party won 33 of Uttar Pradesh’s 80 Lok Sabha seats, down from 62 in 2019, while the SP won 37 and the Congress six. The results prompted the BJP to examine where its support weakened and why its strong Assembly performance in 2022 did not translate into a similar Lok Sabha outcome.

Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly constituencies and 80 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2022 Assembly election, the BJP won 255 seats with 41.29% of the valid vote, while the SP won 111 seats with 32.06%.

The BJP has now taken its review literally down to individual polling booths.

According to BJP sources, around 18,900 booths that the party had won in the 2022 Assembly election went against it in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, suggests BJP's internal assessment aimed to understand different voting patterns of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and the gap between its 2022 and 2024 performances.

Interestingly nearly 80% of these booths were located in rural areas, with Awadh and Purvanchal accounting for a substantial share of the erosion.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde have been holding meetings with MPs, MLAs, district office-bearers and grassroots workers. Their discussions have focused on constituency-level weaknesses, coordination between the government and organisation, and the areas where the party faced setbacks or close contests.

Tawde’s September tour included meetings in Gorakhpur and other parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Party leaders reviewed defeats in areas including Azamgarh, Mau and Basti, while seeking feedback on the reasons behind the BJP’s losses and organisational gaps.