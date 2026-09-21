Muslims losing faith in SP, shifting to BSP like Brahmins did: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday claimed that Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, who have largely backed the Samajwadi Party in previous elections, are now "rapidly" shifting their support towards the Bahujan Samaj Party, on the lines of Brahmins among upper castes.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also questioned the SP's "PDA" campaign, alleging that the colour scheme of its campaign vehicle has more of the BJP-RSS's saffron than the party's traditional red.

Mayawati questioned whether SP chief Akhilesh Yadav was "changing colours like a chameleon" for electoral gains or had lost confidence in securing Muslim votes.

She claimed Muslims had realised that despite giving the SP "largely one-sided votes" in previous elections, the party had failed to prevent the BJP from forming governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre.

"Why should they repeatedly vote for this party and waste their votes?" she asked, claiming that Muslims were now changing their attitude in favour of the BSP, "just like the Brahmin community among the upper castes".