'BrahMos missiles manufactured in UP giving sleepless nights to Pakistan': HM Amit Shah

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities and investment climate, said the BrahMos missiles being manufactured in Lucknow were giving “sleepless nights” to Pakistan.
Inaugurating the fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida on Friday, Shah said investments were flowing into all six nodes, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh and Kanpur, of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Defence Corridor.
“Today, the BrahMos missiles manufactured in UP give Pakistan sleepless nights; this is a prime indicator of the transformation taking place in the state,” Shah said, referring to the BrahMos manufacturing unit in Lucknow. He added, "...The AK-203 assault rifles being manufactured in Amethi are keeping the Naxalites and terrorists awake."
“During the SP-BSP rule, there was an industry of crime. A cottage industry of country-made pistols and guns had flourished. Today, the defence corridor has been built in place of the country-made arms industry,” the Home Minister said.
The BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow was inaugurated in May 2025 as part of the UP Industrial Defence Corridor. The facility undertakes the assembly, integration and testing of the supersonic cruise missile. The first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured there was flagged off in October 2025.
Shah also highlighted the change in the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh since 2017, when the BJP came to power. “There was a time when the mafia ruled UP. In 2017, the BJP formed the government here, with Yogi Adityanath assuming the role of CM. The Yogi government has successfully eliminated the mafia across the state, and this has created a conducive atmosphere for investment,” he said.
The Home Minister said good law and order was a primary condition for creating an environment conducive to investment. He also said India had strengthened its economy despite global upheavals, crediting the Modi government’s economic and trade policies with expanding export opportunities.
Referring to Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed with several countries under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said these agreements had boosted industries’ export potential and that India had sustained its growth despite various adversities.
Shah said investments in the Defence Industrial Corridor were helping develop defence products not only in Uttar Pradesh but across the country. He also referred to the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative of the Yogi government, saying it was creating employment opportunities for Uttar Pradesh’s youth. He said young people earlier had to leave the state in search of jobs, while the growth of local industries was providing more opportunities closer to home.
The Home Minister's remarks came as UP seeks to strengthen its position as a manufacturing, investment and export hub. UPITS 2026, being held from September 25 to 29, brings together manufacturers, MSMEs, exporters, artisans, startups, investors and international buyers.
"Political stability has become a hallmark of our leader, PM Modi. By earning the public’s trust over three consecutive terms as Prime Minister, he has not only formulated policies but also ensured their consistent implementation on the ground," Shah said. He added that Modi had refined existing policies and introduced new ones based on experience, contributing to India’s emergence as a global manufacturing hub.
The Home Minister reached the expo with CM Yogi in a golf cart at around 11:30 am. The two leaders visited stalls and took information about the products. They also spoke at length on the stage.
The trade show, which will continue till September 29, is being held for the fourth time. Japan, Russia, Vietnam, Austria, Singapore and Belarus are participating as partner countries this year. More than 600 buyers from 85 countries are expected to attend.
The organisers expect business worth Rs 2 lakh crore this time. Along with traditional UP products, companies from the electronics, EV, defence, IT and food processing sectors will participate. More than 2,500 stalls have been set up this year.
Under the ‘One District, One Cuisine’ initiative, traditional dishes and local food culture from different districts of the state will also be showcased. Seminars and cultural programmes will be held every day, with more than 4.5 lakh people expected to visit the trade show over five days.