'BrahMos missiles manufactured in UP giving sleepless nights to Pakistan': HM Amit Shah

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities and investment climate, said the BrahMos missiles being manufactured in Lucknow were giving “sleepless nights” to Pakistan.

Inaugurating the fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida on Friday, Shah said investments were flowing into all six nodes, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh and Kanpur, of the Uttar Pradesh Industrial Defence Corridor.

“Today, the BrahMos missiles manufactured in UP give Pakistan sleepless nights; this is a prime indicator of the transformation taking place in the state,” Shah said, referring to the BrahMos manufacturing unit in Lucknow. He added, "...The AK-203 assault rifles being manufactured in Amethi are keeping the Naxalites and terrorists awake."

“During the SP-BSP rule, there was an industry of crime. A cottage industry of country-made pistols and guns had flourished. Today, the defence corridor has been built in place of the country-made arms industry,” the Home Minister said.

The BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow was inaugurated in May 2025 as part of the UP Industrial Defence Corridor. The facility undertakes the assembly, integration and testing of the supersonic cruise missile. The first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured there was flagged off in October 2025.