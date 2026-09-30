'Might disband UP Police': SC while hearing a case on police shielding accused

The Supreme Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly shielding a suspect despite an eyewitness account and the complainant physically handing the suspect over to the police at the scene. The court said it might as well disband the UP Police and direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over all investigations in the state.
“This nonsense (shielding accused) has to stop at some point. In everything you have an agenda. How will people trust you if this is how you proceed with matters?," observed a two-judge Bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva.
"It is better if we ask CBI to step in all UP Police investigations. We might as well disband the UP Police. This nonsense has to stop at some point,” said the bench.
The observations were made after the bench perused a case diary and found that the complainant had apprehended an accused rider at the spot and handed him over to the police. However, the FIR was registered against an 'unknown' person.
Expressing dismay over the manner in which the investigation was conducted, the bench remarked, “Toeing the line is one thing but bending over backwards. And this kind of cover-up job?...”
The SC has sought a detailed explanation from senior UP Police officials on why the FIR was registered in this manner and why the accused was not named despite allegedly being apprehended at the spot.
The observations assume significance as the court has, in the past, pulled up the UP Police in several cases over alleged biased investigations and failure to follow due procedure.
The court reiterated that the rule of law must prevail and that the police cannot act according to its own agenda.
The apex court stressed that the police are expected to act fairly, independently and in accordance with the law, and not protect accused persons by manipulating FIRs.
The matter will be heard after the UP Police files its affidavit explaining its conduct.