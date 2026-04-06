Bengali entertainment industry announces indefinite strike following Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death

KOLKATA: The Bengali entertainment industry has declared an indefinite strike from April 7, intensifying demands for stricter on-set safety protocols after the tragic death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee.

Banerjee passed away on March 29 after drowning while filming the television serial Bhole Baba Paar Karega, according to the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists’ Forum.

The strike was formalised by the Forum following an emergency meeting on 5 April at Technicians’ Studio in Kolkata, attended by prominent industry figures including actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, directors, producers, and representatives of television channels.

In an official statement shared on Facebook, the Forum confirmed the industry-wide work stoppage. The letter, re-shared by Prosenjit Chatterjee on his official Facebook page, stated: “As you all know, on March 29, 2026, during the shooting of the serial Bhole Baba Paar Karega, our friend and member of our organisation, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, passed away suddenly. The exact cause of our dear member’s untimely demise is still unknown to us.”