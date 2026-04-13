NIA arrests two Congress leaders over Malda gherao incident

KOLKATA: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested two Congress leaders allegedly involved in the gherao of judicial officers by locals protesting against the deletion of voter names in the Special Intensive Resivision (SIR) in Malda.

The NIA arrested two local leaders, Shahdat Hossain and Asif Sheikh, in connection with the gherao of seven judicial officers (JOs) in Malda district's Kaliachak block on April 1.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested several persons, including an Indian Secular Front (ISF) candidate in connection with the incident.

The agency also detained Sayan Chowdhury, Congress-nominated candidate from Mothabari assembly constituency in Malda on Sunday and reportedly seized his mobile for further investigation. He was later released after a prolonged interrogation.

"It is a well-planned political conspiracy to detain me for long hours amidst election campaigns,” Chowdhury told reporters on Monday.

Sources said that during the interrogation, the NIA team found discrepancies in the statements of Hossain and Sheikh.

Earlier on April 3, the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested advocate Mofakkarul Islam, an alleged mastermind behind the incident, from Bagdogra airport in north Bengal, while he was reportedly trying to flee.