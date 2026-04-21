West Bengal polls: 'Outsider' poll pitch obfuscates 'people's issues' in Kharagpur railway hub

KHARAGPUR: The railway town of Kharagpur, a semi-planned urban sprawl and industrious heart in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, stands cloaked in a haze of contradictions.

Beneath the Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency's cosmopolitan veneer lingers the acrid scent of pollution, the relentless press of an overflowing populace, and the persistent murmur of civic neglect.

Some pockets of this bustling settlement allegedly remain bereft of essentials, where even the most basic assurances of potable water and steady electricity flicker like distant promises after nearly eight decades of Independence.

Yet, eclipsing these urgent questions of public welfare, a more emotive and polarising refrain has seized the electoral stage.

The contest between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP -- the two formidable contenders for the seat -- has narrowed into a charged dialectic: the 'bhumiputra versus outsider', a battle over who may rightfully claim the mantle of belonging and, by extension, the people's mandate.

On one side stands TMC's Pradip Sarkar, who asserts his identity as the true 'son of the soil', a figure rooted in the land and resonant with its people's pulse.

He contrasts himself sharply with his principal rival, Dilip Ghosh of the BJP, whom he brands an interloper.

Ghosh -- a resident of neighbouring Gopiballavpur and no stranger to the constituency, having served as its MLA in 2016 and later as MP for the Medinipur Lok Sabha segment in 2019 -- however, rebuts this charge with equal conviction, insisting that his ties to the region are as authentic and enduring as any claimant's.

Speaking to PTI, Sarkar said, "If Ghosh is indeed a native of this place, why was he removed by his party in the middle of his term? And if he is so connected with this place, why doesn't he have a party office here, choosing to stay and work out of a Railways bungalow whenever he comes?" Intriguingly, the political arena of Kharagpur has transformed into a charged battleground where both Ghosh and Sarkar are resolute in scripting their comebacks.