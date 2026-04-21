West Bengal polls: 'Outsider' poll pitch obfuscates 'people's issues' in Kharagpur railway hub

KHARAGPUR: The railway town of Kharagpur, a semi-planned urban sprawl and industrious heart in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, stands cloaked in a haze of contradictions.
Beneath the Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency's cosmopolitan veneer lingers the acrid scent of pollution, the relentless press of an overflowing populace, and the persistent murmur of civic neglect.
Some pockets of this bustling settlement allegedly remain bereft of essentials, where even the most basic assurances of potable water and steady electricity flicker like distant promises after nearly eight decades of Independence.
Yet, eclipsing these urgent questions of public welfare, a more emotive and polarising refrain has seized the electoral stage.
The contest between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP -- the two formidable contenders for the seat -- has narrowed into a charged dialectic: the 'bhumiputra versus outsider', a battle over who may rightfully claim the mantle of belonging and, by extension, the people's mandate.
On one side stands TMC's Pradip Sarkar, who asserts his identity as the true 'son of the soil', a figure rooted in the land and resonant with its people's pulse.
He contrasts himself sharply with his principal rival, Dilip Ghosh of the BJP, whom he brands an interloper.
Ghosh -- a resident of neighbouring Gopiballavpur and no stranger to the constituency, having served as its MLA in 2016 and later as MP for the Medinipur Lok Sabha segment in 2019 -- however, rebuts this charge with equal conviction, insisting that his ties to the region are as authentic and enduring as any claimant's.
Speaking to PTI, Sarkar said, "If Ghosh is indeed a native of this place, why was he removed by his party in the middle of his term? And if he is so connected with this place, why doesn't he have a party office here, choosing to stay and work out of a Railways bungalow whenever he comes?" Intriguingly, the political arena of Kharagpur has transformed into a charged battleground where both Ghosh and Sarkar are resolute in scripting their comebacks.
Sarkar seeks to reprise the triumph of his 2019 bypoll performance from the constituency, while Ghosh is equally intent on rekindling the 'magic' of 2016, when he wrested the seat from the late Gyan Singh Sohanpal -- the formidable Congress stalwart and 10-term MLA who once held the seat with an unyielding grip.
The former chief of Kharagpur Municipality, Sarkar had routed the BJP in the 2019 assembly bypoll after Ghosh vacated the seat following his graduation to the Lok Sabha.
Registering the TMC's maiden victory in the constituency since the seat came into being in 1957, Sarkar bagged an impressive 48 per cent vote share, only to be dislodged by the saffron party's actor-turned-politician Hiran Chatterjee during the state polls two years later.
Taking a dig at Chatterjee, who has now been shifted by the BJP to a seat in Howrah district to make way for Ghosh's return to Kharagpur, Sarkar said, "The BJP has always fielded outsiders here.
The former legislator was more of an absentee MLA who did nothing for the people before running away."
Speaking of his comeback prospect, Ghosh told PTI that the goal this time was larger than his own seat.
"We are fighting to win West Bengal. It isn't about Dilip Ghosh's individual victory. That is a given.
But the larger task is to bag a sufficient number of seats so that we can form the government," he said.
Considered the "most successful" president of the BJP's West Bengal unit, Ghosh steered his party to win 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 general elections.
Despite that performance, he was pushed to the Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat in 2024, where he was humiliated by TMC's Kirti Azad by a margin of nearly 1.38 lakh votes.
Putting that bitter experience behind, the 61-year-old veteran said his nomination from Kharagpur Sadar felt like a career turning full circle.
"Of course, I was sad when I lost in Durgapur. But I returned to Kharagpur within two months. I had no post, no responsibilities, but I stayed in touch with my grassroots workers and continued to work there.
Now my party has again chosen me as the candidate from Kharagpur Sadar and I am back to where it began for me," he said.
Ghosh, an old guard in the party, projected a "unified face" of the state BJP by having Suvendu Adhikari -- the Leader of Opposition and a TMC turncoat -- stand beside him during his April 4 nomination road show.
Adhikari was returning the favour, as Ghosh had accompanied him during his Nandigram nomination four days earlier.
Home to the country's oldest and largest IIT campus, Kharagpur has one of the biggest railway workshops in India and is headquarters of the Kharagpur Division of the South Eastern Railways.
It also houses some of the largest industrial setups in the state.
As an indication of Kharagpur's cosmopolitan nature, the 2011 Census figure shows that some 45 per cent of the population is Bengali speaking, while the rest speak in Hindi, Telugu, Oriya, Urdu and other languages.
Locals say that demography has changed considerably over the last decade, with more and more people from other states flocking in.
Amid the high-pitched campaigns, local concerns continue to resonate strongly with voters who say that, despite Kharagpur's importance in West Bengal's industrial map, basic infrastructure remains lacking and visible development has been minimal.
"The railway services in Kharagpur, its transport lifeline, have fallen apart with trains hardly ever running on time.
These days, I travel by road to Kolkata instead of taking the train," said Prabir Das, a local resident.
"Pollution is a major concern and improvement in civic infrastructure is not at par with the population explosion.
This is supposed to be an industrial hub, yet so many educated youngsters are moving out for jobs.
Since 2016, there's also communal polarisation in Kharagpur.
Shouldn't these be the main concerns of our prospective MLAs rather than who's an outsider and who's not?" said Debojyoti Ghosh, a local youth.
Kharagpur Sadar votes in the first phase on April 23. Votes will be counted on May 4.