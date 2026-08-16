Mamata alleges Asish Banerjee was repeatedly maligned, faced immense mental pressure before death

Former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that former Assembly deputy speaker Asish Banerjee was repeatedly maligned and falsely accused and faced immense mental and emotional pressure in his final days.

Asish Banerjee's body was found hanging at a TMC party office near his residence in Rampurhat in Birbhum district on Sunday morning. A purported suicide note was also recovered from the spot, police said.

In a statement posted on social media, Mamata said Asish Banerjee,74, had spent much of his life teaching and serving society and was known for his humble nature and close bond with people of Rampurhat and Birbhum.

“What makes this tragedy even more painful is the immense mental and emotional strain he appears to have endured in his final days,” she said.

Mamata said Asish Banerjee, a five-term MLA and former deputy speaker of the assembly, had dedicated himself to the development of Rampurhat and undertaken several important works for the people.

“Yet, despite the work he did, he was repeatedly maligned, falsely accused and subjected to relentless pressure,” she said.

“The harassment and mental pressure he faced, despite his long record of public service, should make all of us pause and reflect on the human cost of relentless political hostility,” Mamata said.

Her remarks came amid a political slugfest over the circumstances surrounding Asish Banerjee's death, with sections of the TMC alleging that he had been subjected to political pressure and BJP's “propaganda”.