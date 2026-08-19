Bengal court issues arrest warrant against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for not honouring summons

KOLKATA: A court in West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, a loyalist of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for non-compliance with its order directing her physical appearance in connection with a case filed against her for allegedly making controversial remarks against the Indian Army.

The Krishnanagar court also directed that an execution report of the arrest warrant against Moitra be submitted before it on August 28.

Besides allegedly making controversial remarks against the Indian Army, the Krishnanagar MP had also made humiliating statements against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

She had also allegedly insulted women and made hate speech, for which pre-cognisance summons had been issued to her by the court.

Noting that she had failed to appear despite repeated summonses, the 3rd Judicial Magistrate at the Krishnanagar Court ordered that an arrest warrant be issued against Moitra immediately.

The judge had on Tuesday directed the Trinamool Congress MP to appear before the court the next day, but noted that she was not present.

"The series of disobedience of the order of this court .... goes to show the lackadaisical approach of the accused to comply with the court order and accordingly this court is left with no other option but to issue a warrant of arrest against her," the court said.