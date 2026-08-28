British couple with Kolkata roots missing after Nepal floods, family anxiously awaits word

KOLKATA: On a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar, a British couple with Kolkata roots have been missing for the past four days following the devastating flash floods in Nepal, leaving their family here anxiously awaiting news of their whereabouts.

Anal Kar (56) and his wife Sanjukta Kar (50) reached Kathmandu from New Delhi on August 18 and were last traced to Timure, near the Nepal-Tibet border.

Left desperate for any word about them, the couple's children -- Aratrika Kar and her brother Sankhadeep -- have set off for Kolkata to be with their maternal grandfather in Garia, the eastern fringes of Kolkata.

"We will stay at my dadu's in Garia and plan accordingly. We may travel to Nepal," she said.

The 24-year-old doctor working at a hospital in Wales told PTI over the phone that she had spoken to her parents last Tuesday, a day before an ice-rock landslide blocked a river in the Himalayan nation and triggered the flash flood. But that mother-daughter conversation was cut short.

"I have been trying to get in touch with them, but could not get through to them. I spoke to her (mother) on Tuesday, but the call got disconnected, after which she texted me," Aratrika said.

She said that her parents were part of an eight-day trek to Kailash Manasarovar, arranged by a tour agency. The group comprised 31 people, including five staffers of the agency and tourists from Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, South Africa and Malaysia.

Aratrika said, "They called us over video and Messenger (an online communication platform) after reaching there. But due to connectivity issues, the calls were getting dropped. My mother sent a text to my grandfather on Tuesday that they were 15 kilometres from the checkpoint (on the Nepal-Tibet border)."

The tour agency later informed the family that the couple had been waiting at the checkpoint.