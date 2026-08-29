FIR against Mamata Banerjee for violating Calcutta HC order over TMCP foundation day event

The Kolkata Police filed a suo motu FIR against former West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee at the Hastings Police Station over alleged violation of Calcutta High Court-imposed conditions for holding a TMCP foundation day event.

The FIR was also filed against the organisers of the meeting of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).

The Calcutta High Court had permitted Banerjee to celebrate Trinamool Chhatra Parishad’s (TMCP) foundation day on August 28 on Cathedral Road in Kolkata, but had instructed that one flank must be kept open.

The police reportedly said that the flank wasn't kept open, violating the HC order. Also, the time limit specified for the event by the HC was exceeded.

"The role of all those involved in the violation will be examined during the course of the investigation," an officer said.

The case was registered after examining the conditions imposed by the court for holding the meeting on Friday.

Addressing a rally on Friday, Banerjee had said that she pledges to stop "police atrocities" against her supporters, being "carried out at the behest of the BJP".

Notably, she had claimed that the police, which had a humane face during her regime, have been turned into a "monstrous entity" under the current BJP government in the state.

She also pledged to stop "police atrocities" against her supporters, being "carried out at the behest of the BJP".

"The police force I used to work with had a humane face and was not a monstrous entity. They used to help people.