FIR against Mamata Banerjee for violating Calcutta HC order over TMCP foundation day event

The Kolkata Police filed a suo motu FIR against former West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee at the Hastings Police Station over alleged violation of Calcutta High Court-imposed conditions for holding a TMCP foundation day event.
The FIR was also filed against the organisers of the meeting of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).
The Calcutta High Court had permitted Banerjee to celebrate Trinamool Chhatra Parishad’s (TMCP) foundation day on August 28 on Cathedral Road in Kolkata, but had instructed that one flank must be kept open.
The police reportedly said that the flank wasn't kept open, violating the HC order. Also, the time limit specified for the event by the HC was exceeded.
"The role of all those involved in the violation will be examined during the course of the investigation," an officer said.
The case was registered after examining the conditions imposed by the court for holding the meeting on Friday.
Addressing a rally on Friday, Banerjee had said that she pledges to stop "police atrocities" against her supporters, being "carried out at the behest of the BJP".
Notably, she had claimed that the police, which had a humane face during her regime, have been turned into a "monstrous entity" under the current BJP government in the state.
She also pledged to stop "police atrocities" against her supporters, being "carried out at the behest of the BJP".
"The police force I used to work with had a humane face and was not a monstrous entity. They used to help people.
"Even when minor incidents occurred, they stood their ground and took beatings, shedding blood without resorting to bulldozers, tear gas, or bullets; they stood by the people. I do not recognise the police force that it has now become," Banerjee said.
She claimed that intoxicated people were being sent outside her Kalighat residence every night, where they "shout and make a commotion".
"An incompetent BJP is in power, which doesn't have grassroots workers. They are a band of lumpens using the police to threaten our supporters. How much have they received? Remember that the days of the person on whose orders you are acting are numbered."
"Kalyan (Banerjee) has already stated that we will fight this legally until the end. Democracy is still alive, and the Constitution is still in place," she said, terming the force "slaves and stooges of the BJP".
Questioning the police, the TMC supremo asked whether police personnel would tolerate such oppression if it were inflicted on their own families.
"This government does not trust the Bengal Police. Otherwise, why would so much central police be required? We ran the government for 15 years without central forces," she said.
Terming the BJP "a highly loaded, high-voltage virus", Banerjee said, "The party causes devastation wherever it goes."
Describing the saffron party as "oppressive", she urged students and young people to stand their ground and fight.
"You cannot suppress students' voice. If there is a student movement, stand firm and face it; do not become the BJP," she said.
Banerjee alleged that the BJP "used the Election Commission to hijack elections, used SIR to loot votes and illegally remove lakhs of voters from the electoral rolls".
Targeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and the BJP, Banerjee said, "I was told that I would not be allowed to come out on the streets! What audacity! Remember, everything cannot be run through sheer muscle power."
"BJP cadres are calling the shots across the state, but the ordinary people of Bengal will not tolerate such oppression for long," she said and asserted that the Trinamool Congress would return to power soon.
"We do not accept the BJP, we do not know the BJP, we do not recognise the BJP, and we do not listen to the BJP," she said, urging her supporters to do the opposite of what the saffron party asks people to do.
Banerjee alleged that the BJP is playing "divisive politics" in Bengal and using the police to spread fear among the people.
The TMC supremo said she would soon begin a tour of the state and walk the streets if her public meetings are not allowed.
"I will see how many eggs and bricks they have in stock," she said, targeting the ruling BJP over the alleged attacks on party leaders in various parts of the state.
Banerjee said she does not want to waste court time by seeking permission for rallies every time the administrations decline them.
"Henceforth, we will take the people's nod for holding meetings at the venues we want."
She also attacked the Suvendu Adhikari government over the eviction drives in the state.
"I have no objection to eviction of hawkers from pavements as long as they are properly rehabilitated. If you can't rehabilitate, then compensate them with Rs 25,000 per month," Banerjee said.
Earlier, chaos broke out at the rally venue when Banerjee arrived on the dais with party workers and supporters attempting to push past the barricades and move towards the main stage.
Several private vehicles and ambulances were also caught in the heavy crowd, forcing the rally proceedings to be suspended for around 20 minutes.
Undeterred by the disruption, the Trinamool chief herself stepped in to ensure that the vehicles could proceed to their destinations and resumed her address once the situation was brought under control.
With inputs from PTI