Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari meets family members of rape-murder victim in Baruipur

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday met family members of the alleged rape and murder victim in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district.

The CM reached the Baruipur police station (PS), where the bereaved family members of the 12-year-old girl were present.

Senior police officials, including Sidhnath Gupta, director general of police (DGP), and the superintendent of police (SP) of the district, were also present at the PS when the CM met the victim’s family members.

Suvendu spoke to them, assuring justice for the victim.

He also met the family members of the 26-year-old deceased person, who was lynched to death by a mob after the body of the minor girl was recovered from a pond at Suryapur Haat in the Baruipur area on Sunday, on suspicion of involvement in the girl’s death.

He has asked the DGP to submit a detailed progress report on the Baruipur case investigation to the government within 72 hours.

“Strong action will be taken if any police officer is found negligent. I have spoken to the family members of the deceased person who was lynched. He was innocent. The victim girl’s family has faith in me,” he said.

He took stock of the progress of the inquiry conducted by the six-member special investigation team (SIT) under the West Bengal Police (WBP) in connection with the rape and murder case.

He also held a meeting with people’s representatives like Ritabrata Banerjee, rebel Trinamool Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, and Sayan Ghosh, dissident party MP from Jadavpur, and Biman Bandyopadhyay, former Speaker in the Assembly and MLA from the local Baruipur constituency, and reviewed the situation in the area.