Weeks after quitting TMC, three former MPs elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha on BJP tickets

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik were on Friday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal on BJP tickets, completing a rapid political turnaround just days after joining the saffron party.

The three were declared elected after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on Friday with no other candidates left in the fray. Their nomination papers had been cleared during scrutiny on July 15.

The Returning Officer later handed over certificates of election to the newly elected Rajya Sabha members.

Roy, Dev and Chik Baraik joined the BJP in Kolkata on July 9, hours before the party's Central Election Committee announced them as candidates for the July 24 Rajya Sabha bypolls.

The bypolls were necessitated after the trio resigned from both the Rajya Sabha and the TMC last month in the aftermath of the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, creating vacancies in the three Upper House seats.

Their unopposed election marks another setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, with all three returning to the Rajya Sabha within weeks of quitting the party, this time as BJP members.