Calcutta High Court orders status quo on demolition at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Diamond Harbour MP office

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Sunday ordered status quo on the demolition of the five-storied party office of Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP from Diamond Harbour at Amtala in South 24 Parganas district.

This comes a day after the state administration demolished an allegedly illegal portion of the building on Saturday.

Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury, holding a special sitting of the court on Sunday, directed the state government to submit all documents related to the controversial building, which 'Leaps and Bounds' Company reportedly owns.

Abhishek Banerjee is the chief executive officer (CEO) of 'Leaps and Bounds', said the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

'Leaps and Bounds' was represented by Senior Advocate Kishore Dutta, while Senior Advocate Ayan Banerjee appeared for the Trinamool Congress, which has been named as a respondent in the case.

Dutta argued that the demolition had been undertaken in complete violation of the statutory procedure and principles of natural justice.

"We were not given a hearing after the service of notice. The minimum I can get is an opportunity to respond to their allegations. They went and demolished it before I could take any steps," Dutta submitted.

"Under the statute, an owner is entitled to get a notice. It was not given to the owner. There must be a reasonable opportunity of hearing," he argued.

"There was no order or complaint served. The demolition is going on. Everything is being looted in front of the authorities," he told the court.

The court said the matter will be heard again before a regular bench.

The demolition on Saturday prompted the Trinamool Congress, belonging to Mamata Banerjee's faction at Kalighat, to move the court seeking a hearing on an urgent basis.