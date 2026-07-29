Burden of proving citizenship on suspected 'foreigner'; Aadhaar, voter ID not conclusive proof: Calcutta HC

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday observed that an individual identified as a suspected foreigner has the burden of proving Indian citizenship and that the state has no responsibility in this regard.

Delivering its judgment, the court said voter identity cards, Aadhaar cards and PAN cards are not conclusive proof of Indian citizenship when a person is identified as a suspected foreign national.

Referring to the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, the court said it is for the individual concerned to dispel doubts over his or her citizenship and that neither the court nor the state has any responsibility in this regard.

The observations came while the court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Suman Molla, who claimed that his nephew, Nasir, had been lodged in a detention camp as a suspected Bangladeshi national after his name was deleted from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, despite an appeal against the deletion being pending.

Nasir was detained on June 18 following a circular issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in May 2025.

The court rejected the documents produced by the petitioner, including Nasir's voter identity card, Aadhaar card, PAN card issued by the Income Tax Department and bank passbook, which were relied upon to establish that he was an Indian citizen and not a foreign national.

A division bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Ajay Kumar Gupta held that these documents do not constitute proof of Indian citizenship.

The bench observed that a voter identity card only establishes that a person was enrolled in the electoral rolls, and noted that Nasir's name had been deleted during the 2026 SIR process.

It also held that merely opening a bank account does not establish Indian citizenship.

"Writ petitioner and the detainee are unable to discharge the burden of proof as mandated by the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025," the court observed.

Holding that neither the petitioner nor the detainee had established Nasir's Indian citizenship, the court said it was not inclined to interfere with the authorities' decision and dismissed the habeas corpus petition.