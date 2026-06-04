Loyalty vs. rebellion: TMC dissidents clash over attempt to dilute Mamata's authority

Cracks have begun to emerge within the rebel TMC camp barely a day after 58 MLAs seized control of the party's legislature wing, with several legislators pushing back against suggestions that Mamata Banerjee be relegated to an advisory role.

According to a PTI report, at a meeting of the dissident bloc led by newly recognised Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Thursday, multiple MLAs asserted that Mamata Banerjee must continue as the party's supreme leader, exposing tensions within a rebellion that has so far sought to distinguish opposition to Abhishek Banerjee from loyalty to the TMC founder.

The unease surfaced after Ritabrata Banerjee proposed on Wednesday that Mamata Banerjee serve as the "chief adviser" to the reconstituted legislature party. While the suggestion was widely seen as an attempt to reassure party workers that the revolt was not aimed at the former chief minister, sections of the rebel camp appeared uncomfortable with any arrangement that could be interpreted as diminishing her authority.

"We were told that the party would continue under Mamata Banerjee's leadership. She is not merely an adviser. We want the party to function under her leadership," rebel MLA Gulshan Mullick said after the meeting.