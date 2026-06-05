Bengal CM Adhikari, state BJP president Bhattacharya rush to Delhi as new ministers await portfolios

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari rushed to Delhi on Friday even as the BJP government in the state was yet to finalise the allocation of portfolios among 35 newly inducted ministers, including 13 Cabinet members, who were scheduled to receive their departments at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

The Chief Minister's sudden visit to the national capital, coupled with state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya's departure for Delhi on Thursday, has raised questions over the delay in the distribution of departments among the 35 ministers in the Adhikari Cabinet.

The BJP government in West Bengal has yet to finalise the allocation of portfolios, 27 days after Adhikari and five other BJP MLAs — Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Ashoke Kirtania and Kshudiram Tudu — took oath as Chief Minister and Cabinet ministers on May 9 at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Grounds in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

The 35 ministers were initially scheduled to receive their portfolios on June 3 following a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at Nabanna. However, the announcement was deferred to June 5.