Calcutta HC grants Abhishek Banerjee interim relief in signature forgery case

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from coercive action to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in a signature forgery case linked to the party’s choice of Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

Justice Kausik Chanda granted the relief for three weeks and directed Banerjee to appear before the CID at its headquarters, Bhabani Bhaban, in Kolkata by 6 pm on Thursday for questioning.

Appearing for Banerjee, his lawyer informed the court that the MP was expected to arrive in Kolkata around 4 pm from Delhi. The matter is scheduled to be heard again after two weeks.

The controversy stems from a meeting convened by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence to discuss the appointment of the Leader of Opposition.

The issue escalated after allegations surfaced that signatures of several MLAs were affixed to related documents despite their absence from the meeting, sparking a political storm in West Bengal.