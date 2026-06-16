Abhishek Banerjee questioned by Bengal CID in case over alleged inflammatory statements

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday appeared before the West Bengal CID in connection with a case over his alleged inflammatory statements made during the Assembly election campaign.

The TMC national general secretary’s appearance before the CID comes after successive marathon questioning sessions by the CID and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday and Monday in separate cases related to the alleged forgery of MLAs’ signatures and the primary school job scam.

Banerjee had also faced CID interrogation last Thursday in the signature forgery case.

The FIR against him over the alleged inflammatory remarks was registered a month ago following a complaint lodged by social activist Rajib Sarkar at Baguiati Police Station in North 24 Parganas district on May 5, a day after the Assembly election results were announced.

According to a senior police officer, Banerjee allegedly made provocative comments concerning post-poll violence and the vote counting process. The complainant also linked the remarks to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Police said the case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Representation of the People Act.

The complaint alleged that Banerjee made inflammatory speeches during several election-related events between April 27 and May 3.

“He alleged that certain remarks made during public meetings were provocative in nature and had the potential to disturb public order and communal harmony,” the police officer had said.

(With inputs from PTI)