Five dead, 20 rescued in Kolkata warehouse collapse; CM suspends TMC-era projects in the city until July 31

KOLKATA: Five workers were killed and 20 others were rescued and hospitalised after the part of a warehouse under construction collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area on Wednesday afternoon.

All those rescued were admitted to the Trauma Care Centre at the state-run SSKM Hospital, where three were reported to be in a critical condition, hospital authorities said. About 15 more workers still remained trapped under the massive debris of concrete and steel at the accident site, sources said,

Following the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari ordered suspension all construction projects approved under the TMC regime within the city's civic body area till July 31.

The police have also arrested three persons, including the project supervisor in connection with the incident.

Rescue operations were being carried out by teams from state and central agencies, including the Indian Army's Eastern Command, alongside personnel from the Kolkata Police and the state disaster management department.

Chief Minister Adhikari, who visited the site earlier, said rescue operations were continuing and that about 17 more people were believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

"So far, 21 people have been rescued; three of whom have perished. The others have been admitted to SSKM Hospital where all efforts are being made to provide them with adequate medical attention," the CM had said earlier, following which the death toll increased to five.

"The Army has already established contact with those who still remain trapped," Adhikari said, amid estimates that, given the large blocks of concrete that still have to be removed, the rescue operations could continue for a formidable period of time.

The CM also said that "faulty" construction plans of the warehouse received sanction from the KMC on January 17 this year, during TMC regime.

"What I saw convinced me that the collapse did not take place on account of the rains or possible soft soil on which the construction was taking place. It was because of a faulty structural design in which the iron beams weren't able to take the load of concrete and crumbled to the ground," Adhikari said.

"I have directed the KMC commissioner and the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department to stop work at all under-construction projects approved by the previous government, especially commercial buildings, including projects where permission was granted after filling up water bodies.

They will undergo an audit. Construction work at such sites will remain suspended till July 31," he said.

Work can resume at the sites from August 1, subject to their passing the scrutiny, Adhikari said. The audit would subsequently be extended to the Howrah and Bidhannagar municipal areas, he said.

The CM said the audit would be conducted by a multi-agency team comprising officials from the Public Works Department, Civil Defence, Fire Services, Kolkata Police and the KMC.

"The team will function under the guidance of the chief secretary. It will examine site plans, building plans and conduct spot inspections before submitting its report," he said.

Adhikari said he would declare penal measures against the Taratala builder company and compensation to the victims on Thursday in the assembly, which is currently in session.

The CM also took to social media to express his condolences to the bereaved families and visited the hospital to meet the injured.