West Bengal govt to table UCC Bill on Monday in the assembly during ongoing Budget session

KOLKATA: The Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in West Bengal is set to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Assembly on Monday during the ongoing Budget session, advancing a key electoral promise well ahead of its stated six-month implementation timeline.
The move is expected to mark a major legal and social policy shift in the state, with the BJP positioning the UCC as one of its flagship governance reforms.
Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the party had pledged to implement the UCC within six months of assuming office. The commitment was prominently highlighted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah while unveiling the BJP's election manifesto, or 'Sankalp Patra', in April.
The move is expected to trigger political and legal debate, with the Trinamool Congress led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking its MLAs to oppose the Bill. However, the rebel Trinamool MLAs led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ritabrata Banerjee have not yet made their stand clear.
Rathin Ghosh, MLA from Madhyamgram, who belongs to the rebel camp, said on Saturday that the state government should review the Bill before enacting it into law.
According to BJP insiders, the proposed UCC seeks to enforce statutory gender parity in ancestral property matters, outlaw polygamy and invalidate child marriages irrespective of customary religious sanctions. It is also likely to mandate the registration of live-in relationships with district magistrates and prescribe prison terms for non-compliance.
The insiders, requesting anonymity, said the Chief Minister may constitute an expert committee headed by a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge to review the Bill. The committee is expected to seek public suggestions, examine its legal implications and submit a report to the Chief Minister.
Speaking at a programme organised by the Citizen Empowerment Forum at Rabindra Sadan on Friday evening to mark the birth anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and the 150th anniversary of 'Vandre Mataram', Suvendu said his government would enact a law against religious conversion to strictly deal with 'love jihad' and 'land jihad' in the state.
He also announced that the government would implement the UCC and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as part of its efforts to strengthen national security and preserve Bengal's cultural identity.
Suvendu's announcement came days after the government published a gazette notification on Wednesday for "The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026". The bill is expected to be tabled in the Assembly on Monday.
He also said his government would not tolerate 'love jihad' and 'land jihad' in the state. BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have already enacted laws against religious conversions. The laws have imposed restrictions on marriages involving people from different religious communities.
The laws enacted in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been challenged in the Supreme Court. The Bengal BJP has alleged that cases of religious conversion have taken place in the state in the name of marriages and personal relationships, describing them as instances of 'love jihad'.
Suvendu also alleged that infiltration through the state's international border had contributed to religious conversion, 'love jihad' and demographic changes, posing a threat to Bengal's social fabric and national security, though he did not provide evidence to support the claims.
Claiming that his government had strengthened border security by providing land required for border infrastructure, the Chief Minister said holding centres had been set up in border districts to identify and send back "infiltrators" to their place of origin.
"Those entering illegally and engaging in activities that threaten India's culture and national security will be sent back," he said.