West Bengal govt to table UCC Bill on Monday in the assembly during ongoing Budget session

According to BJP insiders, the proposed UCC seeks to enforce statutory gender parity in ancestral property matters, outlaw polygamy and invalidate child marriages irrespective of customary religious sanctions. It is also likely to mandate the registration of live-in relationships with district magistrates and prescribe prison terms for non-compliance.

The insiders, requesting anonymity, said the Chief Minister may constitute an expert committee headed by a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge to review the Bill. The committee is expected to seek public suggestions, examine its legal implications and submit a report to the Chief Minister.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Citizen Empowerment Forum at Rabindra Sadan on Friday evening to mark the birth anniversary of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and the 150th anniversary of 'Vandre Mataram', Suvendu said his government would enact a law against religious conversion to strictly deal with 'love jihad' and 'land jihad' in the state.

He also announced that the government would implement the UCC and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) as part of its efforts to strengthen national security and preserve Bengal's cultural identity.

Suvendu's announcement came days after the government published a gazette notification on Wednesday for "The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026". The bill is expected to be tabled in the Assembly on Monday.

He also said his government would not tolerate 'love jihad' and 'land jihad' in the state. BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have already enacted laws against religious conversions. The laws have imposed restrictions on marriages involving people from different religious communities.

The laws enacted in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been challenged in the Supreme Court. The Bengal BJP has alleged that cases of religious conversion have taken place in the state in the name of marriages and personal relationships, describing them as instances of 'love jihad'.

Suvendu also alleged that infiltration through the state's international border had contributed to religious conversion, 'love jihad' and demographic changes, posing a threat to Bengal's social fabric and national security, though he did not provide evidence to support the claims.

Claiming that his government had strengthened border security by providing land required for border infrastructure, the Chief Minister said holding centres had been set up in border districts to identify and send back "infiltrators" to their place of origin.

"Those entering illegally and engaging in activities that threaten India's culture and national security will be sent back," he said.