West Bengal polls: BJP likely to announce candidates in remaining 39 assembly seats on Sunday night

KOLKATA: The BJP leadership is likely to announce on Sunday night its list of candidates in remaining 39 out of 294 assembly seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

The central BJP leadership has already nominated its candidates for 255 assembly seats prompting party workers from different constituencies to stage protest at the Salt Lake state party office on Thursday and Friday demanding replacement of several nominees.

The selection of candidates for the 39 assembly seats may be finalised in a meeting in Delhi on Sunday evening where BJP’s central leadership including party president Nitin Nabin, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and others from Bengal unit will be present, it’s learnt.

Rinku Majumder, wife of the former Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, who had submitted her bio-data to the state party office much before the poll dates were announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking a nomination either from Rajarhat-New Town or Bijpur assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district.

She expressed her ire over the state BJP leadership after not finding her among 255 nominees announced by the party on two separate dates earlier this week.

Peeyush Kanoria has been fielded from Rajarhat-New Town by the party prompting Rinku to express her anger in front of the media.

“The candidate fielded by the party leadership from Rajarhat-New Town is not proper choice,” she told the media.