No clarity on voter deletions as EC releases post-SIR supplementary list in West Bengal

KOLKATA: The Election Commission is yet to disclose the number of voters whose names have been included or deleted following the SIR adjudication process in poll-bound West Bengal, even as it has published the first supplementary list.

The booth-wise first supplementary voters' list was published on the EC's website around midnight.

Around 60 lakh names were marked as "under adjudication" in the final voters' list published on February 28.

Following that, 705 judicial officers were engaged to determine whether these names would be kept or deleted from the electoral rolls, in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court.

The supplementary list contains the names of those voters whose cases have been adjudicated by these judicial officers.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Agarwal had said on Monday evening that around 29 lakh names have been adjudicated so far.

An official at the CEO's office said the total number of voters, whose names have been included or deleted in the first supplementary list, will be issued soon.

More lists will be published as the adjudication process progresses, he said.

Voters were asked to check their status by downloading booth-level lists.

However, many reported difficulties in accessing the data.

Voters whose names have been deleted will have the option to appeal before designated tribunals within 15 days.

Security has been tightened across the state in view of the publication of the list.

Polling for the 294-member assembly in West Bengal will be held on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.