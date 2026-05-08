BJP to function from Writers’ Buildings in Kolkata, instead of Nabanna

KOLKATA: The new BJP government may operate from the Writers’ Buildings in the heart of Kolkata, instead of Nabanna, where the previous Trinamool Congress used to function from.

BJP's secured a landslide victory by winning 207 out of 294 assembly constituencies in the West Bengal elections.

The swearing-in ceremony of the first-ever BJP government in the state will be held at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of the states ruled by the saffron party.

The new Chief Minister of Bengal and key members of the council of ministers may go to the historic Writers’ Buildings on Saturday after the completion of the oath-taking function.

BJP insiders said the move to shift the secretariat back from Nabanna to Writers’, the red landmark in the heart of Kolkata, was taken considering the sentiment of the people.

“To pay respect to people’s sentiment, the BJP government plans to run the state from the Writers’ Buildings,” they said.