Bengal CM Suvendu all set to induct 10 MLAs into his cabinet

KOLKATA: West Bengal’s new Chief Minister (CM) Suvendu Adhikari is all set to expand his existing five-member cabinet with the induction of 10 newly elected MLAs of his party.

On May 9, five MLAs, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Nisith Pramanik, Ashoke Kirtania and Kshudiram Tudu, were sworn in as ministers at the historic Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata in the presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other heavyweights.

On Wednesday, Suvendu held a review meeting with senior officials, including IAS officers of over 41 departments, at the state secretariat Nabanna.

The 10 MLAs, veteran journalist Swapan Dasgupta, Roopa Ganguly, Rudranil Ghosh, Dr Indranil Khan, Dr Saradwat Mukherjee, Hiran Chatterjee, Piyush Kanti Das, Arup Das, Harekrishna Bera, Ajay Poddar and Sumoy Heera were present in the meeting, intensifying speculations about their induction in the first-ever BJP cabinet in West Bengal.

Sources in the state BJP unit hinted that nothing has been finalised regarding the ministerial berths in the cabinet so far, but said that several names are under consideration.

It is learnt that Dr Khan may get the health department, while Dasgupta will head the education portfolio. When asked about it, Dasgupta denied the speculation.

Dr Khan was not available for comment.

“They were there in today’s meeting with the Chief Minister, but it has nothing to do with joining the cabinet,” one official, who was present in the review meeting, said, requesting anonymity.