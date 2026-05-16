West Bengal government dissolves Police Welfare Board, says it worked as one party's 'frontal organisation'

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government in West Bengal on Saturday dissolved the state's Police Welfare Board, alleging that it has been acting as a "party's frontal organisation" and involved in illegal activities.

"The Police Welfare Board was constituted with a good intention. But eventually, it became a party's frontal organisation. I do not know how that helped in the welfare of the police, but it became a place for getting illegal extension (of employment). Some people have personally benefited. Today, we are dissolving the Board," CM Suvendu Adhikari said.

After chairing an administrative review meeting at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district, the CM asserted that attacks on police personnel would not be tolerated under any circumstances and stressed the need for strict enforcement of law and order.

"Earlier, there was the law of the rulers; now there is the rule of the law," Adhikari said, underlining his government's stand on policing and administration.