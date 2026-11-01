Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari assured to provide citizenship to 2.5 lakh CAA applicants by 31 December

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday assured that his government would provide citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to 2.5 lakh applicants by 31 December.

After becoming the Chief Minister of the maiden BJP government in Bengal, Suvendu visited the Matua Thakurbari at Thakurnagar in Bongaon of North 24 Parganas district in the state on Sunday.

Besides giving assurance on citizenship under the CAA to the Matuas, the Chief Minister also announced several other development packages for the community.

Addressing the International Matua Gosai Convention 2026 at Thakurnagar, the traditional stronghold of the Matuas, he credited the community’s support for the formation of the BJP government in the state.

Matuas decide the electoral fate of the political parties in several parts of North 24 Parganas, Nadia and Jalpaiguri districts in every election. The ruling party in Bengal has made its phenomenal organisational rise in these Matua-dominated belts since 2019 when the saffron party had bagged the highest ever number of 19 seats in Bengal during Lok Sabha polls.

He also announced that Rs 50 crore would be granted for the development of the community. "Following rules, I will do everything like healthcare, social security allowance and other developments whatever you need. This government is for you," he said assuring that Matua women aged between 25 and 60 years would get monthly Rs 3000 under Annapurna Yojona and men above 60 would also be given Rs 1500 per month.