Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari assured to provide citizenship to 2.5 lakh CAA applicants by 31 December

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday assured that his government would provide citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to 2.5 lakh applicants by 31 December.
After becoming the Chief Minister of the maiden BJP government in Bengal, Suvendu visited the Matua Thakurbari at Thakurnagar in Bongaon of North 24 Parganas district in the state on Sunday.
Besides giving assurance on citizenship under the CAA to the Matuas, the Chief Minister also announced several other development packages for the community.
Addressing the International Matua Gosai Convention 2026 at Thakurnagar, the traditional stronghold of the Matuas, he credited the community’s support for the formation of the BJP government in the state.
Matuas decide the electoral fate of the political parties in several parts of North 24 Parganas, Nadia and Jalpaiguri districts in every election. The ruling party in Bengal has made its phenomenal organisational rise in these Matua-dominated belts since 2019 when the saffron party had bagged the highest ever number of 19 seats in Bengal during Lok Sabha polls.
He also announced that Rs 50 crore would be granted for the development of the community. "Following rules, I will do everything like healthcare, social security allowance and other developments whatever you need. This government is for you," he said assuring that Matua women aged between 25 and 60 years would get monthly Rs 3000 under Annapurna Yojona and men above 60 would also be given Rs 1500 per month.
He also assured that the state government would also form a Matua development board for the overall development of the community. He also promised to consider on how to form Thakurnagar municipality in the financial budget of the state next year.
"Only 25,000 people have received citizenship under CAA in West Bengal so far… We will expedite the hearing and provide citizenship to 2.5 lakh petitioners by December 31," he said.
Escalating attacks on the former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of the erstwhile Trinamool Congress government in the state Suvendu said, "The CMs of all other states have implemented CAA, and those eligible got their citizenship… Only Mamata Banerjee opposed it."
Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters at Thakurnagar, Suvendu said his predecessor, Mamata Banerjee, did nothing for the Matua community in the state and instead divided them.
Without taking any name, he said the previous Chief Minister had also opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which provides for citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. Matuas originate in present-day Bangladesh.
He said that there won’t be any division in the Thakurbari in coming days. The previous Chief Minister had divided the Matuas and their society and did nothing for them. In fact, she directly opposed the CAA. In the coming days, I will work for them, he added.
He also announced that all genuine Scheduled Castes getting citizenship under CAA will be provided with SC certificates. "This government in West Bengal could be formed because of support from the Matua community," he added.
The Matuas, a Scheduled Caste community, are part of a social reform movement that emerged in the late 19th century under the leadership of Harichand Thakur. The movement primarily mobilised members of the Namasudra community in undivided eastern Bengal. The Namasudras are also classified as a Scheduled Caste in West Bengal.