Chorbagan stampede: Eighteen days later, questions remain

Eighteen days have passed since a tragedy during one of Kolkata’s most endearing festivals, Durga Puja, slipped from the front pages of leading dailies into the relentless churn of the news cycle.

Every year, Bengalis wait an entire year for Durga Puja-the UNESCO-recognised, fun-filled, vibrant celebration that transforms Kolkata into a living canvas of art and pageantry. But this year, the joy of Saptami was shattered in minutes, leaving an indelible scar on the city’s history of Sarbojanin Durga Puja (Durga Puja for all), a tradition dating back to 1926.

The exit gate of the Chorbagan pandal, where the stampede which claimed 19 lives and left 25 others injured took place, still remains strewn with torn clothes, shoes, bags, and bottles.

Survivors of the October 17 stampede and residents of the Chorbagan area recall cries of the injured and the unsettling silence of the dead. People TNIE spoke to pointed to a series of factors, including a lack of precautionary measures, as the cause of the tragedy.

It was raining...

When the stampede unfolded, Rahul Biswas, 29, from Howrah’s Liluah, was inside the pandal, barely 30 metres from the exit gate, with his girlfriend, Tamali. He recalled seeing people gathered near the exit, reluctant to step out into the heavy rain. This, he said, left the exit choked, even as visitors kept filing into the pandal.

“I somehow managed to jostle my way out with my girlfriend," he said. Soon after the stampede occurred.

"The moment we turned back, we saw people piled on top of one another. A woman was screaming that her daughter was trapped beneath them," he said. Tamali sustained wrist injuries in the melee.

Baishali Ghosh, 25, from Bhadreswar, was still away from the exit with her four friends when the stampede started.

“Volunteers allowed people to enter even though the exit was blocked. They should have closed the entry gate first, but they didn't," she said.

“I felt like my chest would explode. My lungs felt heavier, and I couldn’t breathe. I thought I wouldn’t survive that night," she recalled.