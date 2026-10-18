Kolkata stampede: Chorbagan residents cite rain, overcrowding and inadequate police presence

Residents of Kolkata's Chorbagan area said on Sunday that sudden rainfall, limited space, a heavy influx of visitors and inadequate police and volunteer deployment for crowd management contributed to a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal that killed 19 people on Saturday.

They claimed that heavy rain caused people inside the pandal to wait for the weather to improve, while visitors waiting outside grew restless and tried to rush inside the already full marquee.

Pramod Gupta, who resides near the Chorbagan puja pandal on Radha Madhav Lane, said the queue of visitors to the marquee had reached Mahatma Gandhi Road about 700 metres away.

"Everything was fine till the rain started," he said.

Gupta said there was a sudden rush after the downpour started and people were trying to scamper out of the pandal as many more entered from outside. "Standing in front of my house, I could hear screams as people rushed out," he said.

"I and my daughters helped four girls and asked them to stay in our house till the situation eased," he said.