Rajnath Singh warns of complex security challenges, says warfare no longer limited to cross-border firing

BAGDOGRA: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the security landscape had become increasingly complex, with warfare extending beyond conventional cross-border firing to include cyberattacks, drone swarms, proxy wars and information operations.

Singh also reviewed the operational preparedness of Trishakti Corps at Sukna near here in Darjeeling district.

He was briefed on infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the deployment of advanced military equipment and emerging technologies to enhance operational capabilities and combat effectiveness, according to an official release.

Addressing Indian Air Force personnel at Bagdogra airfield on the eve of Diwali, Singh said adversaries were increasingly seeking to exploit vulnerabilities without engaging in direct conflict.

“Warfare is no longer limited merely to cross-border firing. It has expanded greatly to encompass asymmetric warfare, proxy wars, cyberattacks, drone swarms, information operations, and narrative management,” he said.

The defence minister said, “Today, the enemy often avoids direct conflict and instead tries to exploit our vulnerabilities."

Through social media, the enemy also attempts to sow seeds of doubt among local populations and soldiers by spreading misleading information, Singh said.

Emphasising the changing responsibilities of armed forces personnel, he said soldiers must remain vigilant not only in their operational domains but also against emerging cyber and information threats.

“In such a scenario, your role is no longer that of an ordinary soldier. You are required to simultaneously maintain domain awareness, cyber resilience, and information integrity," he said.

“It is solely through your vigilance and discretion that we can foil every attempt of the enemy,” Singh added.