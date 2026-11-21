Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that over the past 12 years, India has demonstrated how breaking barriers in thinking can unlock the country's potential, create opportunities and empower the poor.
Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur, the country's first Indian Institute of Technology, Modi said India had declared "loud and clear" its resolve to "break the limits and unlock the possibilities".
"The nation only understands its capacity when it breaks its limits and unlocks the possibilities," he said.
The Prime Minister said that over the last 12 years, his government had worked to break existing limitations and empower the poor.
"Earlier, people used to talk about removing poverty from the Red Fort, but they never did anything except making files," he said.
Referring to a World Bank report, Modi claimed that around 50 crore people had come out of poverty in the last 12-13 years, describing it as a result of a change in the country's approach and thinking.
"The country discovers its capabilities only when it breaks the boundaries of thinking. Over the past few years, India has shown exactly that," he said.
Modi said West Bengal was a land where ideas had gained strength, and national movements had taken shape, adding that IIT Kharagpur stood on a site that once housed a detention camp for freedom fighters.
He urged students to draw inspiration from the lives, thoughts and activities of freedom fighters who were detained at the site.
"Imagine what the freedom fighters who stayed here must have talked about and thought about all day," he told the students, adding that their ideas and sacrifices continued to inspire generations.
The PM said the institution had completed 75 years of its journey and achieved several milestones during this period.
"IIT Kharagpur is a witness to many changes, starting from the Indian freedom movement to the industrial and engineering growth of the country. It has seen many changes in the ‘transformed’ India, which has now reached the age of bullet trains from the era of carts during its 75 years," the PM said.
As India moves towards the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat', IIT Kharagpur's 75 years of experience would play a significant role in the country's development and innovation ecosystem, Modi said.
The institute's contribution to education, research and technological advancement would be important in shaping India's future, he added.
During his nearly 30-minute speech at the Netaji Bhaban Auditorium, packed with experts, teachers, researchers and students from the campus, Modi highlighted India's significant progress in industrial growth, particularly in semiconductors and the space technology programme, making the country ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant).
Modi reached the IIT Kharagpur campus by road on Saturday after landing at the Kalaikunda Air Force Base in West Midnapore district. He was scheduled to reach the campus by helicopter from Kalaikunda, but had to travel by car due to bad weather triggered by incessant rain.
After becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Modi visited IIT Kharagpur for the first time to attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of India's first Indian Institute of Technology.
As part of the visit, Modi was scheduled to tour a showcase of affordable deep med-tech innovations and last-mile healthcare solutions developed by the institute to improve access to medical facilities.
He was also scheduled to interact with 75 students under the ‘75 Voices for Viksit Bharat’ initiative, unveil a commemorative coin marking 75 years of IIT Kharagpur and address the programme at the Netaji Auditorium.
Established in 1951, IIT Kharagpur was the first IIT to be set up in the country. Recognised as an Institute of National Importance, it has played a pioneering role in advancing technical education, research and innovation in India.
(With inputs from PTI, Subhendu Maiti)