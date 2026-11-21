Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that over the past 12 years, India has demonstrated how breaking barriers in thinking can unlock the country's potential, create opportunities and empower the poor.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur, the country's first Indian Institute of Technology, Modi said India had declared "loud and clear" its resolve to "break the limits and unlock the possibilities".

"The nation only understands its capacity when it breaks its limits and unlocks the possibilities," he said.

The Prime Minister said that over the last 12 years, his government had worked to break existing limitations and empower the poor.

"Earlier, people used to talk about removing poverty from the Red Fort, but they never did anything except making files," he said.

Referring to a World Bank report, Modi claimed that around 50 crore people had come out of poverty in the last 12-13 years, describing it as a result of a change in the country's approach and thinking.

"The country discovers its capabilities only when it breaks the boundaries of thinking. Over the past few years, India has shown exactly that," he said.

Modi said West Bengal was a land where ideas had gained strength, and national movements had taken shape, adding that IIT Kharagpur stood on a site that once housed a detention camp for freedom fighters.

He urged students to draw inspiration from the lives, thoughts and activities of freedom fighters who were detained at the site.