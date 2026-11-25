West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday asked the police to identify and deport Muslim immigrants "one by one" who had allegedly entered Cooch Behar district illegally from Bangladesh, while asserting that Hindus fleeing the neighbouring country were refugees who deserved shelter.

During a programme held as part of his visit to Cooch Behar for Rash Mela, Adhikari told Superintendent of Police Manish Joshi that illegal Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh had no place in the state and should be sent back through the routes they had used to enter India.

"Illegal Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh have to be identified and traced, one by one, in this district. They must be sent back through the same routes they used to enter. They have to be driven out," he said.

The chief minister said Hindus coming from Bangladesh should not be treated as infiltrators, as they had crossed the border to escape religious persecution and save their lives.

"Those Hindus who have come from across the border are not infiltrators. They are refugees. They have come here to protect their religion and save their lives. They must be given shelter," he said.

Adhikari, who also holds the Home portfolio, directed the state police and the Border Security Force (BSF) to work in close coordination to strengthen security along the international border.

He said the state government had provided the necessary land to the BSF for border infrastructure and fencing, and asserted that all forms of smuggling must be stopped once the fencing work was completed.

The chief minister also asked the police to crack down on what he described as illegal madrasas in border areas, besides taking action against ganja cultivation, circulation of fake currency and drug trafficking.