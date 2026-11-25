DHAKA: Bangladesh's garment workers won a 36 percent minimum wage increase on Wednesday after lengthy negotiations with factory owners, officials said.

The South Asian nation, the world's second-biggest garment exporter behind China, has seen widespread protests since October by workers demanding higher pay.

After the deal was struck, workers' representatives urged people to return to factories.

"Although we are not completely satisfied, the outcome is not entirely bad either," Babul Akhter, the workers' representative, told reporters.

"Previously, workers used to get a wage revision every five years, but this time they are getting a revised wage after three years."

Workers initially demanded a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 taka ($240), up from the current 12,500 taka.

Workers say their pay has failed to keep pace with the rising cost of food, housing, transport and health care.

Judge Syed Azad Subhani, the chairman of the country's government-appointed garment industry wage board, said the "majority supported a minimum wage of 17,000 taka" ($139), after a vote early Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association said on Sunday that protests had cost the industry an estimated $428 million in losses, while orders worth $254 million had shifted to other countries.

The disruption came ahead of the busy Christmas season.

The garment industry, which supplies major international brands including Fruit of the Loom and Levi Strauss, earns around US$38 billion annually and accounts for four-fifths of Bangladesh's export earnings.