KOLKATA: West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose may conduct a fresh test of strength among the 80 Trinamool Congress MLAs to determine who commands majority support for the post of Leader of Opposition (LoP), following the Calcutta High Court's decision to quash the appointment of rebel TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee to the post.

Sources in the Assembly secretariat said the Speaker is considering two options: challenging the single-judge bench's order before a division bench of the High Court or conducting a fresh assessment of support among the TMC MLAs. The first option could delay the appointment of a new LoP.

The Speaker may ask the MLAs to submit written letters indicating whom they support for the post. They could also be asked to take part in a voice vote on the floor of the House to establish majority support. Bose is consulting legal and constitutional experts on the matter, sources said.

The Assembly's winter session is scheduled to begin on December 4. The Speaker may conduct the test of strength among MLAs from both factions — those led by Mamata Banerjee and the rebels led by Ritabrata — on the first day of the session.

On Friday, Justice Krishna Rao directed the Speaker to reconsider the appointments of the LoP and Chief Whip within 10 days. The court set aside the appointment of Ritabrata as LoP and Akhruzzaman as Chief Whip, holding that both decisions were not sustainable under law. Both have been removed from their posts pending fresh appointments.

The order came on a petition filed by TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who belongs to the Mamata faction and had challenged the appointments. The Supreme Court had earlier directed the High Court to dispose of his petition.

The controversy dates back to the party's defeat in the Assembly elections held in April, when the TMC won only 80 of the state's 294 seats, losing power to the BJP.