SC seeks response from Bengal govt, others on Mahua Moitra's plea for protection during constituency visit

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the West Bengal government and others to file responses on MP Mahua Moitra's plea seeking adequate protection during her visit to her parliamentary constituency, Krishnanagar.

The court sought the responses on Moitra's plea in which she has also alleged that district administration officials in Nadia had evicted her from a Circuit House even though she was allotted a room at the state-owned property.

The plea came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing in the court for the state government and the Centre, said he would file responses on the plea.

"We are just sharing our concern. Have you seen the September 1 letter? If a member of Parliament comes to the Circuit House, she must inform three days before?" the bench asked.

Mehta urged the bench not to issue a notice on the petition and said he would file a reply to it.

The bench said responses be filed within a week and the petitioner may file a rejoinder within a week thereafter. It said the matter would come up for hearing after that.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan appeared in the court for Moitra.