West Bengal: Out on bail, Congress candidate Milan Pradhan campaigns for Nandigram bypoll

NANDIGRAM: Congress candidate Milan Pradhan on Thursday campaigned for the by-election to the Nandigram assembly seat in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, a day after he was released from jail on interim bail.

Accompanied by party workers, Pradhan began his campaign from the local Congress office and walked towards Tenor via the Nandigram bus stand, interacting with residents and shopkeepers along the way.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted him interim bail till October 20, allowing him to campaign for the by-election. He held a car roadshow shortly after his release on Wednesday.

Speaking to voters, Pradhan promised to raise local issues in the assembly if elected.

"The people of Nandigram are deprived. Even today, people here drink pond water due to the lack of piped water supply. Nandigram lacks a general college, a technical college, a nursing college and an ITI college. For 20 years, political change has centred around Nandigram, yet the region remains neglected," he said.

Pradhan also questioned the closure of the Jellingham project, and the absence of an agri-hub or tourism centre in the area, where, he claimed, around 90 per cent of the population depends on agriculture.