Calcutta HC grants interim bail to Congress' Nandigram bypoll candidate in six criminal cases

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to arrested Nandigram bypoll candidate of the Congress, Milan Pradhan, in six criminal cases lodged in 2007.

The court granted the Congress candidate relief till October 20, allowing him to campaign for the October 6 bypoll to the Nandigram Assembly seat, vacated by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who has opted to retain Bhabanipur, which he had also won in the state polls earlier this year.

Granting the interim relief, Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed Pradhan to surrender before the trial court on October 21. The high court judge also directed Pradhan to deposit Rs 20,000 bail bond in each of the six criminal cases for which he was arrested.

Passing the interim bail order, Justice Ghosh said the magistrate of the trial court concerned would decide on appropriate steps after considering the cases against him.

The high court also directed Pradhan to give his mobile phone number to the investigating officer, who will have the liberty to make calls to the candidate twice a day.

All these criminal cases on charges such as murder and attempt to murder, and for violation of the Arms Act provisions, were filed against Pradhan in 2007 during the Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement.

Campaigning for the bypoll ends on October 4, and the counting of votes will be held on October 9.

Pradhan had been in judicial remand since his arrest on September 18 in connection with four cases registered at Nandigram police station and two more in neighbouring Khejuri.

The high court had in April 2007 ordered a CBI investigation into the death of 14 people in police firing at Nandigram.