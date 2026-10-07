SC declines to interfere with interim bail to Congress' Nandigram candidate

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to interfere with the Calcutta High Court order granting interim bail to Congress' Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan, allowing him to campaign and participate in the counting of votes.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the West Bengal government could raise its objections before the high court if Pradhan seeks an extension of the interim bail.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the West Bengal government challenging the high court's order granting Pradhan interim bail in six criminal cases dating back to 2007.

The Supreme Court had agreed to hear the plea on September 30.

The high court had granted Pradhan interim bail until October 20 for the limited purpose of campaigning and participating in the counting of votes.

The Nandigram Assembly bypoll was held on October 6.

(With inputs from PTI)