Kolkata Durga Puja stampede toll rises to 19; seven arrested, Amit Shah visits injured

KOLKATA: The death toll in Saturday evening’s stampede at a community Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata has risen to 19, following reports of two more deaths. Several injured people remain in critical condition at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

Around 14 injured have been shifted from the medical college to Apollo Hospital.

In connection with the incident, Kolkata Police on Sunday arrested seven people over the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity pandal, which also left 25 others injured.

According to Kolkata Police, those arrested include Raj Kumar Sewda, alias Raja (48), the puja committee’s secretary; Santanu Dubey (55), its vice-president; and Biplab Mukherjee, alias Joy (48), who was involved in constructing a bamboo structure.

The other arrested persons have been identified as Koushik Saha (53), who was responsible for crowd management and checking VIP passes; Pintu Dey (51), who was involved in crowd management; and Suman Chakraborty (30) and Rajesh Pal (29), who were working as private security supervisors.

Kolkata Police has registered a suo motu case under Sections 105, 110 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the organisers and others.

Police said the case was registered on Saturday night and that 14 people had been detained for questioning.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the injured at the teaching hospital near the site on Saturday night and reviewed the situation.

Around midnight, the Chief Minister announced that a special investigation team (SIT), headed by a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court, would be formed to probe the incident. He said no one from the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgatsab committee or Kolkata Police would be spared if found negligent in crowd management.

Senior officials from the Kolkata Police Special Task Force and the West Bengal Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) would also be part of the SIT, he said. Adhikari added that he would write to Chief Justice R V Ghuge, requesting him to appoint a sitting judge to head the team.

The state government will provide compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of each deceased person and offer a job to one member of each bereaved family, the Chief Minister announced.