Suvendu Adhikari hands over Rs 25 lakh compensation to families of Kolkata stampede victims

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday handed over Rs 25 lakh in ex gratia compensation to each of the three families who lost their loved ones in the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede that claimed 19 lives.

Adhikari visited the families of Togor Bej (37) and her son, Sandip Bej (14), in Purba Bardhaman district before travelling to Arambagh in Hooghly district to meet the family of Piyali Pramanik, Togor’s sister-in-law, who also died in the tragedy.

The CM also met the family of Piyali Pramanik, who lost her life in the tragedy, at Arambagh in Hooghly district. Pramanik was Togor's sister-in-law.

"I have no words to console you, nor do I have the power to bring back those who have left us. I can feel your pain. I am handing over Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to you," Adhikari told the family members of Togor and Sandip at their residence in the Madhavdighi area of Purba Bardhaman district.

Later, he visited and interacted with the bereaved family members of Pramanik.