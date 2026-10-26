TMC's O'Brien slams sixth extension plea by rival faction in party name, symbol dispute

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien on Monday slammed rival faction leader Ritabrata Banerjee for seeking more time to file a response before the Election Commission over the party's name and election symbol, alleging intimidation and use of government machinery.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted the rival faction led by Arup Roy and West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee 10 days to file its counter-affidavit before the poll panel and the Mamata Banerjee-led faction another 10 days to file its rejoinder.

The dispute arose after the rival group approached the Election Commission on June 22, challenging the Mamata Banerjee-led faction's claim to the party's name and symbol.

"It has been 126 days! Excuse after excuse. Today, once again, the traitors sought an extension from the Supreme Court and the Election Commission," O'Brien, the TMC national joint secretary, said.

He alleged that the rival faction intimidated the people, deployed the entire government machinery, "managed" 600 police stations and prevented TMC members from accessing stamp papers.

"After doing all this, they approach the Supreme Court and ask for another extension for 10 days. Shameless," he said.

"How come the TMC has never asked for even one extension?

"This is the sixth time they have sought an extension. My colleague Senior Advocate Kalyan Banerjee opposed the extension," O'Brien said.

The TMC leader also accused MPs and MLAs siding with the rival faction of lacking integrity and being driven by personal interests.

"Those MPs and MLAs who are doing all this due to a mix of greed and fear. They have zero integrity," he said.

The Supreme Court has granted 20 days to the two rival factions of the All India Trinamool Congress to complete their pleadings before the Election Commission over their claim to the party's name and the "flowers and grass" election symbol.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order after noting the submissions of senior lawyer and MP Kalyan Banerjee, appearing for the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress, and senior advocate K Parmeswar, representing the Ritabrata Banerjee faction.

(With inputs from PTI)