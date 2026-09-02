TMC MP O’Brien appears before police a day after Abhishek’s questioning in Aug 27 scuffle case

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien on Wednesday appeared before the Kolkata Police in connection with last week’s scuffle at the party’s Camac Street office, a day after party MP Abhishek Banerjee was questioned for about six hours at Shakespeare Sarani police station.

O’Brien, a loyalist of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was questioned over the August 27 scuffle that erupted during an attempt to remove a huge billboard bearing TMC signage from the office.

The Rajya Sabha MP arrived at the police station around 10 am, followed by Abhishek’s personal assistant Sumit Roy. He came out of the police station around 4.30 pm and did not say anything to the media.

"The Trinamool MP was questioned on various aspects of the incident for about four hours," according to a police officer.

Notably, Abhishek has been named as an accused in two of the FIRs, while Derek and former MLA Humayun Kabir are among others named in the cases, police said.

The police had earlier summoned O’Brien to appear on Monday, but he had sought more time, citing the short interval between the notice and the scheduled appearance.

“We are questioning all the persons named in the cases and examining the available evidence. The statements of the individuals concerned are being recorded as part of the investigation,” the officer said.

On Tuesday, Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the police in connection with the scuffle on the evening of August 27 at his Camac Street office in the central part of the city, when Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials, along with police, reached the premises to remove the huge billboard.

Abhishek was questioned by police for about six hours at Shakespeare Sarani police station, where his supporters raised slogans against the BJP government in the state.